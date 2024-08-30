Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Bandra residents report contaminated water with worms, muck; Sensex, Nifty hit fresh all-time high levels and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more; let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Water supplied to the housing societies’ members, which is murky and contains red worms. Pics/Prasun Choudhari

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe.

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh all-time high levels in early trade

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their new all-time high levels during early trade on Friday, amid the ongoing bullish rally in domestic stocks, tracking firm trends in Asian markets and fresh foreign fund inflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 502.42 points to hit a fresh all-time high of 82,637.03 in early trade. The NSE Nifty surged 105.7 points to hit a new record peak of 25,257.65.

Mumbai: ‘Worms, muck, faecal matter in our water!’

Water supplied to 15 housing societies around D’Monte Park in Bandra West has been found to contain coliform bacteria—typically found in faecal matter. The number is expected to increase as other societies await lab test results. Alarmed by the impurities and red worms observed in tap water for the past 10 days, locals recently took matters into their own hands, sending multiple water samples for testing. Read more.

Maharashtra: Structural consultant named in FIR in Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse held from Kolhapur

The police on Friday said that Chetan Patil, the structural consultant named in the FIR registered in connection with the Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, has been arrested from Kolhapur. Read more.

Take a bow, Sheetal!

India’s armless archer Sheetal Devi finished second in the women’s individual compound open ranking round with a stunning performance to directly enter the round of 16 at the Paris Paralympics on Thursday. Read more.

Kangana Ranaut: ‘Film will be a slap to those who think this’

Emergency could well be among Kangana Ranaut’s definitive films. It not only sees her wield the directorial baton after she co-directed Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019), but also holds the potential to be her most memorable role. What made her tell the story of late Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi? Was it the allure of essaying one of the most formidable figures in Indian politics? Or the desire to decode the darkest chapter of Gandhi’s political career? Read more.