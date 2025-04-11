Mid-Day Top News at this hour: CR’s plans to replace 14 non-AC services with AC trains reignite rift; Raid at Latur drugs factory nets surprise catch and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

An AC local train at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on July 21, 2023. File Pic/Ashish Raje

Markets surge in early trade as US suspends additional 26 pc tariff on India till July 9

Benchmark equity indices surged in early trade on Friday after the US announced suspension of additional tariffs on India for 90 days until July 9 this year. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,210.68 points to 75,057.83 in early trade. The NSE Nifty surged 388.35 points to 22,787.50.

Mumbai local train updates: CR’s plans to replace 14 non-AC services with AC trains reignite rift

As summer heat rises, the effort by the Railways to introduce more AC local train services has heated up the debate of AC vs non-AC local train services. The Central Railway will be replacing 14 non-AC services with AC ones starting April 16, triggering the debate of AC vs non-AC commuters all over again. This time around, services have been planned to be introduced from Badlapur, Kalyan and Vidyavihar stations. Read more.

Raid at Latur drugs factory nets surprise catch: city cop

Constable Pramod Kendre, attached to Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road, has been identified as the alleged mastermind behind a drug manufacturing unit set up on his land in a Latur village. According to police sources, Kendre had been frequently taking medical leave to visit Latur and establish the illegal mephedrone (MD) production facility. Read more.

IPL 2025: KL Rahul's unbeaten 93-run knock helps DC seal six-wicket win over RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru started both Powerplay strongly on Thursday night, but KL Rahul showed that it’s not how one starts which is decisive with a fabulous innings that knocked the stuffing out of his former franchise. Read more.

CBFC clears Akshay Kumar's historical drama 'Kesari: Chapter 2' with no cuts and 'A' certificate

Recently, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted a ‘U’ certificate to Ananth Mahadevan’s Phule after instructing that several caste references be removed. While the Prasoon Joshi-led board has come down hard on one chapter of history, it has cleared Akshay Kumar’s historical drama Kesari: Chapter 2 with no cuts. Insiders tell mid-day that it has been given an ‘A’ certificate, with director Karan Singh Tyagi asked to submit a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Animal Welfare Board for certain sequences. Read more.