Rajesh Yadav outside the Esplanade court in Fort yesterday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Dragged to jail while culprit flees, cabbie acquitted 20 years later; Elderly woman found abandoned in Aarey, family traced and more

Markets surge in early trade mirroring sharp rally in global peers, drop in crude oil prices

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back sharply in early trade on Tuesday mirroring a rally in global peers and drop in Brent crude oil prices amid hopes of a potential de-escalation in the Middle East conflict. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 930.7 points to 82,827.49 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 278.95 points to 25,250.85.

Dragged to jail while culprit flees, cabbie acquitted 20 years later

A 45-year-old taxi driver, Rajesh Yadav, has been acquitted after an 18-year-long legal battle in an assault case. He claimed that in 2007, a fight broke out between a passenger and a fellow taxi driver outside Churchgate railway station. Seeing the scuffle, Yadav decided to intervene and helped resolve the issue, but the driver took to his heels. Read more.

Mumbai: Elderly woman found abandoned in Aarey, family traced

The Aarey police have traced the family of the elderly woman who was found abandoned near a garbage dump in Aarey Milk Colony on Saturday morning. According to police sources, the woman had been living with her grandson in the Poisar area of Kandivli East. On the day of the incident, the 70-year-old reportedly left home around 7 pm while her grandson and his wife were at work. The family claims they do not know when she left the house or how she ended up in Aarey Milk Colony. Read more.

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Team India lose early wickets despite twin centuries at Headingley

There were several similarities between India’s first and second innings in the first Test at Headingley. A powerhouse top-order display, a singularly unedifying late-order collapse. And an extraordinary century from a special player. Read more.

Ram Kapoor dropped from Mistry promotions for passing sexually inappropriate remarks

Days before the release of his mystery dramedy Mistry, actor Ram Kapoor has been dropped from the series’ promotional activities. The decision was made by the top brass at JioHotstar — which will host the series — after the actor allegedly made sexually inappropriate remarks during a media interaction at JW Marriott, Juhu, on Thursday. Read more.