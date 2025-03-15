Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today
Pic/ PTI
Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.
Explosion outside temple in Amritsar
An explosion took place outside a temple in Amritsar, damaging its walls and shattering its window panes, officials said on Saturday.
India sees record deal activity in February at USD 7.2 bn
Farmer suicides figures in Maharashtra worrying; Centre should come up with policy, says Pawar
NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday expressed concerns about farmer suicides in Marathwada and Vidarbha and said the Centre should come up with a policy to help cultivators. Pawar's statement comes in the backdrop of the data released by the state relief and rehabilitation department that revealed that 2,635 farmers died by suicide in Maharashtra in 2024. "The information which has come from Marathwada and Vidarbha is worrying. We will collect accurate data from different locations. The Centre should prepare a policy to help farmers," he told reporters in Baramati. On speculations about NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil crossing over to the Ajit Pawar-led party faction, the senior politician said Patil had already given his statement to the media.
Hema Malini performs classical dance at Vrindavan Mahotsav
Kolkata Knight Riders aim for back-to-back IPL titles under new leadership