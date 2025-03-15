Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Pic/ PTI

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Farmer suicides figures in Maharashtra worrying; Centre should come up with policy, says Pawar and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Explosion outside temple in Amritsar



An explosion took place outside a temple in Amritsar, damaging its walls and shattering its window panes, officials said on Saturday.

India sees record deal activity in February at USD 7.2 bn

India witnessed a record-breaking surge in deal activity in February, with 226 M&A and private equity deals totaling USD 7.2 billion -- the highest monthly deal volume in the last three years, according to the Dealtracker report of Grant Thornton Bharat. "This represents a 67 per cent increase in volumes and a 5.4-fold increase in values compared to February 2024, while a 14 per cent increase over the previous month," it said. As many as 85 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals worth USD 4.8 billion were announced in February. Domestic deals constituted 68 per cent of M&A volumes and 78 per cent of total values. Outbound deals surged, while inbound deal values declined sharply.

Farmer suicides figures in Maharashtra worrying; Centre should come up with policy, says Pawar



NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday expressed concerns about farmer suicides in Marathwada and Vidarbha and said the Centre should come up with a policy to help cultivators. Pawar's statement comes in the backdrop of the data released by the state relief and rehabilitation department that revealed that 2,635 farmers died by suicide in Maharashtra in 2024. "The information which has come from Marathwada and Vidarbha is worrying. We will collect accurate data from different locations. The Centre should prepare a policy to help farmers," he told reporters in Baramati. On speculations about NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil crossing over to the Ajit Pawar-led party faction, the senior politician said Patil had already given his statement to the media.

Hema Malini performs classical dance at Vrindavan Mahotsav

Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini left the audience mesmerized with her Odissi and Kathak dance performances at the Vrindavan Mahotsav. The annual event, organised by renowned flute maestro Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, was held in Bhubeneshwar on Friday as part of the Holi celebration. Read More

Kolkata Knight Riders aim for back-to-back IPL titles under new leadership

The defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are gearing up for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season with a renewed sense of purpose under fresh leadership. In a recent press conference, new captain Ajinkya Rahane, mentor Dwayne Bravo, head coach Chandrakant Pandit, and vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer shared their thoughts on the upcoming season and the team's preparations.