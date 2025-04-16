Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Gangless gangster in Baba Siddique murder case; Long wait to use Andheri’s full Gokhale bridge finally ends and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Zeeshan Akhtar, who the Mumbai Crime Branch believe could be hiding in Nepal

Markets trade flat after two days of sharp rally amid sluggish global trends

Equity benchmark indices were trading flat in early trade on Wednesday amid sluggish global market trends due to rising US-China trade tensions. After two days of sharp rally, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 165.3 points to 76,569.59 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 51.55 points to 23,277.

Baba Siddique murder case: Gangless gangster

Zeeshan Akhtar, alias Jasin, a key conspirator in the Baba Siddique murder case, is allegedly being disowned by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang—if a viral post is to be believed—as his name has surfaced in connection with a recent grenade attack in Jalandhar, targeting the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia. According to the Punjab Police, Akhtar, along with Pakistan-based gangster Shehzad Bhatti, was behind the attack. Read more.

Mumbai: Long wait to use Andheri’s full Gokhale bridge finally ends and more!

There’s good news for motorists waiting for years to use the much-awaited east–west arm of the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge that connects to the westbound arm of the Barfiwala flyover. Construction work is nearing completion and the stretch is expected to open by May 15. During a recent visit, mid-day observed that most of the work has been completed. The connector between the Gokhale bridge and the westbound arm of the Barfiwala flyover has been built, and final touches are being added. Read more.

RR’s Delhi star Nitish Rana looks to thrive on home conditions at Kotla

Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals are all set to host their second IPL-18 match at the Kotla in the hope that the game goes in their favour. Read more.

Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 to be made in Hindi and Malayalam, to pose problem for Ajay Devgn's remake

A howdunnit’s biggest trick is its mystery reveal. But the success of the Drishyam franchise defied that notion. Even as each of the Hindi adaptations, led by Ajay Devgn, came almost two years after the release of Mohanlal’s Drishyam (2013) and Drishyam 2 (2021), leaving enough time for the audience to know the plot, it found wide success at the box office. But things may not be the same with the third instalment. mid-day has exclusively learnt that Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph are keen to make Drishyam 3 a bilingual offering to be released in Malayalam and Hindi. With the original’s makers targeting the Hindi audience, among other sections, it may pose a problem for Devgn’s adaptation. Read more.