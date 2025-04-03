Mid-Day Top News at this hour: How trafficking gang beat security system; can Mumbai have Japan-style tanks to tackle flooding under rail tracks and more

Breaking News
Mumbai: How trafficking gang beat security system
Can Mumbai have Japan-style tanks to tackle flooding under rail tracks?
Maharashtra transport department to mandate Marathi public service messages on commercial vehicles
Mumbai weather updates: City to squirm in warm, humid conditions over next 2 days, meteorologists warn
Mumbai: BMC to predict AQI 72 hrs in advance
Updated on: 03 April,2025 10:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.


Sensex down 800 pts, Nifty 180 pts


Indian stock markets opened in selling pressure on Thursday, following a global decline triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff announcement. Investors reacted negatively, leading to a sharp drop in key indices at market opening. The benchmark BSE Sensex plunged over 800 points to open at 75,811.12, marking a 1.05 percent decline. Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 index fell by 182.05 points, opening at 23,150.30, down by 0.78 percent.


Mumbai: How trafficking gang beat security system

The Mumbai Crime Branch has discovered a large-scale illegal immigration network that helped transport at least 80 Indian nationals to the United States via unauthorised or ‘dunki’ routes. The racket came to light following a complaint and concerns raised by airport authorities. During their probe, the Crime Branch identified several security loopholes at the airport and submitted a report to the agencies concerned, urging stricter measures. Read more.

Can Mumbai have Japan-style tanks to tackle flooding under rail tracks?

In what could be a permanent solution to Mumbai’s railway flooding problem, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has proposed a study on flood assessment and mitigation measures, exploring the Japanese model of underground holding ponds. These ponds could store water during high tides, preventing waterlogging once and for all. Read more.

RCB beaten by ex-factor!

The Prodigal Son returned to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in grand fashion, masterminding Gujarat Titans’ commanding eight-wicket win over his old franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on Wednesday night. It was RCB’s first loss of the competition and the second win in three outings for the Titans. Read more.

Gippy Grewal: ‘If Pushpa can work in Punjab, Akaal can do well in south’

Right when we begin our chat, Gippy Grewal tells us that he is averse to the term ‘pressure’. Writing, directing and starring in the ambitious venture, Akaal, must have been an arduous responsibility, but the Punjabi actor-director says he had prepared himself mentally before setting foot on the set. Read more.

