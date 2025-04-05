Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Kandivli colony hires bouncers to clear hawkers; Brace for traffic snarls on Eastern Express Highway and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Bouncers ensure a pavement outside Panchsheel Heights in Kandivli West is free of encroachments on Friday. Pics/Satej Shinde

Mumbai: Kandivli colony hires bouncers to clear hawkers

Frustrated by the lack of response from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to repeated complaints about hawkers occupying footpaths in their vicinity, residents of Panchsheel Heights—a housing society in Mahavir Nagar, Kandivli West—have taken matters into their own hands: by hiring bouncers. The 20-year-old housing society has been struggling to keep footpath encroachers at bay since the pandemic. Read more.

Mumbai: Brace for traffic snarls on Eastern Express Highway

Construction of the elevated road from Chheda Nagar in Ghatkopar to Anand Nagar in Mulund East on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) is set to begin. Once the work is in full swing, motorists using this stretch may face traffic congestion during morning and evening peak hours and the median will be barricaded. Read more.

In South Mumbai, cops remove illegally parked bikes at lightning speed

Simla House, the mammoth housing enclave at Nepean Sea Road, was battling a crush of two-wheelers blocking the one huge access gate to the building, making entry and exit a huge challenge. Letters to the joint commissioner of police (traffic) in February elicited no concrete action, they said. Read more.

IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants roar the loudest

Mumbai Indians required a record chase to subdue Lucknow Super Giants, but it was not to be as the visitors fell 12 runs short after LSG posted 203-8 in a thrilling, action-packed, high-scoring match at the Ekana Stadium on Friday. Read more.

India loses its Bharat Kumar

It was a sunny afternoon, sometime in the 1980s, when I was visiting Manoj Kumar for an interview at his Juhu residence. The filmmaker and actor was narrating stories related to his movies, when it suddenly started raining. Read more.