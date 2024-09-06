Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Major fire breaks out in Times Tower building in Kamala Mills; markets decline in early trade on weak global peers and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Markets decline in early trade on weak global peers, foreign fund outflows

Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on Friday tracking a weak trend in global markets and fresh foreign fund outflows. Falling for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 233.98 points to 81,967.18 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dropped 60 points to 25,085.10.

Exclusive | Dating app scam: So lucrative, there were three gangs!

The six suspects arrested in connection with the dating app scam claimed that it started 18 months ago when a group from Delhi floated the idea to pub owners here. Seeing how lucrative the scam was, some desperate pub owners started adopting the modus operandi independently. Meanwhile, realising there was even more money to be made, another group broke away from the Delhi gang. Read more.

Mumbai: Major fire breaks out in Times Tower building in Kamala Mills

A major fire broke out in a commercial building in Lower Parel area on Friday, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials. This incident resurfaced bitter memories of past fire safety concerns, as it's not the first fire at Kamala Mills. The compound was the site of one of the city's worst fire disasters in December 2017. Read more.

Jyoti’s cycle of life: From pain to pedal

From excelling in kabaddi at the state and national level with powerful raids and tackles to suddenly being confined to a hospital bed without a leg was a sudden, life-altering experience for the then teenaged Jyoti Gaderiya. Read more.

Chhaava makers spent a year researching to create Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's look for Vicky Kaushal

Historical dramas demand a foundation of exhaustive research and precision. As director Laxman Utekar set out to make Chhaava, a biopic of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, he was certain about offering an authentic representation of the 17th century Maratha king. Before the Vicky Kaushal-starrer went on floors in October 2023, the director worked closely with historians and costume designer Sheetal Sharma for a year to perfect the leading man’s look as well as that of the remaining cast. Read more.