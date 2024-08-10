Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Man strangles girlfriend and jumps to death; Hindenburg Research hints at major new revelation and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more

Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Man strangles girlfriend and jumps to his death

A 22-year-old man, Swastik Patil, who died by suicide after jumping into a creek in Belapur, was found on Friday after a two-day search. According to the police, Patil jumped into the creek after killing his girlfriend, 19-year-old Bhavika More on Wednesday. His body was discovered in the Belapur bay, and the search involved police, local authorities, and local fishermen. Read more.

‘Something big soon India’: Hindenburg Research hints at major new revelation

Hindenburg Research, the US-based short seller known for its exposé on the Adani Group, has hinted at another significant disclosure involving India. In a recent post on X, Hindenburg stated, "Something big soon India," sparking widespread speculation about which corporation might be its next target. Read more.

'First tea of independent morning': Manish Sisodia day after release from Tihar jail

A day after being released from Tihar Jail on bail, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia shared a picture of having morning tea with his wife, captioning it the "first tea of an independent morning... after 17 months". This is his first post on X after being granted bail on Friday by the Supreme Court, which sharply rebuked the courts below saying his long incarceration without trial had deprived him of the right to speedy justice. Read more.

Aanand L Rai: ‘Today’s generation fears getting hurt’

It’s not the audience alone that is missing seeing romance on the big screen. Filmmaker Aanand L Rai shares the sentiment. “I can’t survive without making romantic films,” he remarks. No wonder then he is gearing up to helm another love story, Tere Ishq Mein. “The project will go on floors by the year-end. We are in the final stage of writing and that will go on till the last minute,” he smiles. Read more.

Paris Olympics 2024: Pain after silver gain!

India’s javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra failed to defend his Olympic title here on Thursday night, finishing with a silver medal throw of 89.45m in the final. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem broke the Olympic record with a throw of 92.79 to clinch the gold, while Grenada’s Anderson Peters (88.54m) took bronze. Read more.