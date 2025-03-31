Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Motorists raising hell on yet-to-open stretch of Samruddhi Highway; new elevated nature trail opens at Kamala Nehru Park in Malabar Hill and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Vehicles ply on the unopened section of the Samruddhi Mahamarg even as workers (right) install crash barriers. Pic/Sources

Indian stock markets closed for Eid

The Indian stock markets remained closed on Monday in observance of Eid al-Fitr celebrations, while other major Asian markets faced heavy selling pressure. On Friday, Indian markets ended in the red, with the Nifty closing at 23,519 points after shedding 72 points, while the Sensex declined 0.25 per cent to settle at 77,414.

Motorists raising hell on yet-to-open stretch of Samruddhi Highway

The Igatpuri-Amane section of the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway—commonly known as the Samruddhi Mahamarg, which was expected to be thrown open to traffic in March, is allegedly being used by motorists before being inaugurated, raising concerns about safety as crash barrier work is still underway. Locals have accused the authorities of turning a blind eye to offenders. Read more.

Mumbai’s new elevated nature trail opens at Kamala Nehru Park in Malabar Hill

On Sunday morning, it was all about putting your two best feet forward as a highly anticipated forest walkway/elevated nature trail opened at Kamala Nehru Park, Malabar Hill. This walkway, which stands opposite the Malabar Hill Club (formerly WIAA club), next to Siri Road was inaugurated amidst cheers at 9.30 am. Read more.

Salman Khan fans and Sikandar makers pull down over 3000 pirated links on release day

The night before a movie’s release should be all about celebration for the makers and the team. But Sikandar’s leading man Salman Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala spent Saturday night and the early hours of March 30 scrambling to contain an online leak of their film. Hours before AR Murugadoss’ directorial venture hit the theatres on March 30 morning, the film’s high-definition (HD) version made its way to X. To combat the leak, Nadiadwala’s production house, Khan’s fan clubs and Mumbai Police’s cyber department worked together and pulled down over 3000 links. Read more.

IPL 2025 | "With success comes stardom, but...": Vignesh Puthur's coach CG Vijayakumar

Mumbai Indians’ young left-arm wrist spinner Vignesh Puthur’s first coach CG Vijayakumar wants his ward to remain grounded and handle the pressure of expectations by staying focussed. Read more.