Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Mumbai, other cities to get e-bike taxis; Matunga-Wadala’s silence sends BMC a loud message and more

Only e-bikes will be used for the service in order to keep pollution levels in check. Representation Pic/istock

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Markets bounce back in early trade after falling sharply in previous session

Stock market benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Wednesday after a sharp decline in the previous session, driven by buying in blue-chip stocks such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex rebounded 256.82 points to 76,281.33 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 84.9 points to 23,250.60.

Mumbai, other cities to get e-bike taxis

The state government, in its cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, gave its approval for e-bike taxis, expected to generate 10,000 employment opportunities in Mumbai and an equal number in the rest of Maharashtra. Read more.

Mumbai: Matunga-Wadala’s silence sends BMC a loud message

Please don’t turn our ward into a laboratory!” This was the demand of Matunga and Wadala residents who gathered for a silent protest outside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) F North ward office. The protest was against the transfer of Assistant Municipal Commissioner Nitin Shukla, who was removed just one and a half months after his appointment. Read more.

IPL 2025: Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer help PBKS cruise to victory against LSG

Lucknow Super Giants, led by a beleaguered Rishabh Pant, were seeking home comfort in their first game at the Ekana stadium on Tuesday night. But it was not to be as their batting faltered after being asked to bat first by Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer. A total of 171/7 was never going to be enough and the visitors romped home comfortably with eight wickets and 22 balls to spare to record their second win in as many matches. Read more.

Exclusive: Kartik Aaryan to go up against a 'snake' in Karan Johar's creature comedy

Until now, the audience has seen Kartik Aaryan tackling the spirit, Manjulika, on screen. But now, it looks like the actor will have another unusual nemesis—a snake. Sources tell mid-day that Aaryan is set to front his first creature comedy. It is being produced by Karan Johar, marking their second collaboration after Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. Read more.