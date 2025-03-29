Breaking News
Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Mumbai University asks MCA to pay Rs 1.59 cr for using ground; Cyber cops recover Rs 90 lakh after phishers target travel agency's accountant and more

Updated on: 29 March,2025 10:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Mumbai University asks MCA to pay Rs 1.59 cr for using ground; Cyber cops recover Rs 90 lakh after phishers target travel agency's accountant and more

The Mumbai University ground pavilion stand at Marine Lines. File pic

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Mumbai University asks MCA to pay Rs 1.59 cr for using ground; Cyber cops recover Rs 90 lakh after phishers target travel agency’s accountant and more
Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.


Mumbai: ‘Systemic urban planning failure’


As Mumbai’s planning agencies race to construct more flyovers and road overbridges (ROBs) to ease chronic traffic congestion, concerns are mounting over whether these projects are truly solving the problem or merely shifting bottlenecks to new areas. As part of the Elevated Chaos series, we highlighted several upcoming flyovers and ROBs across Mumbai, set to open in 2025 and early 2026, that are likely to worsen congestion at key junctions. Read more.


IPL 2025: Mumbai University asks MCA to pay Rs 1.59 cr for using ground

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and Mumbai University (MU) seem to be in a standoff over rental charges amounting to Rs 1.59 crore—inclusive of taxes—for the use of the latter’s ground, which is adjacent to Wankhede Stadium, during Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. Read more.

Thane: Cyber cops recover Rs 90 lakh after phishers target travel agency’s accountant

Maharashtra Cyber successfully recovered Rs 90 lakh lost in a whale phishing attack where a Bhiwandi-based travel agency was targeted. The agency’s accountant fell victim to cybercriminals who impersonated the firm’s owner via WhatsApp, pressuring him into transferring the amount in a single transaction. Read more.

Kangana Ranaut vs Javed Akhtar case: Lyricist reacts to mutual settlement claims, says, ‘Mediation happened only after...’

On February 28, Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut ended their four-year defamation case filed by the former against the actor by reaching a settlement through mediation (March 1). But the chapter is far from over. A month on, the noted screenwriter-lyricist is displeased by how sections of the media have portrayed it as a mutual settlement, disregarding the fact that he agreed to enter a mediation only after his singular ask was met—of receiving an apology from the actor. Read more.

IPL 2025 | "I always back my skills": Shardul Thakur after 4-wicket haul vs SRH

From remaining unsold at the auction to taking six wickets in two matches, in just six overs, the combative Shardul Thakur sent a gentle reminder that he’s still a force to reckon with. Taking the bull by its horns, Thakur lorded over the Sunrisers Hyderabad batters and threw a spanner in thir works at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday night. Read more.

