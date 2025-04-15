Mid-Day Top News at this hour: MWTA call off strike after BMC chief assures of all help; Sensex, Nifty surge on global markets and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

A tanker outside Rajgruha, the former residence of Dr B R Ambedkar, for visitors coming to pay tribute on his 134th birth anniversary. Pics/Ashish Raje

Sensex, Nifty surge on global markets rally after Trump's exemption for tariffs on electronics

Benchmark equity indices surged in early trade on Tuesday tracking a rally in global markets as investors sentiment became buoyant after US President Donald Trump relaxed some of the tariffs on electronics for now. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,750.37 points to 76,907.63 in early trade. The NSE Nifty surged 539.8 points to 23,368.35.

Mumbai: Water tankers are back! MWTA call off strike after BMC chief assures of all help

Four days after ceasing operations over civic body notices to private borewell owners to stop providing water to tankers unless they obtain fresh licences from the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA), the Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) resumed supplying water across the city on Monday evening after its representatives met civic chief Bhushan Gagrani. The association is now considering approaching the Supreme Court to get contentious CGWA guidelines modified. Read more.

Saif Ali Khan attack case: The curious case of mismatched fingerprints

The recently filed charge sheet—spanning over 1600 pages—in the Saif Ali Khan attack case by Bandra police confirms mid-day’s exclusive report published on January 26. As reported, crucial fingerprint samples collected from inside Khan’s flat, where he was allegedly attacked by Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam Shehzad, did not match the accused. Read more.

Dhoni, Dube deliver super win over LSG!

It required MS Dhoni’s second game as captain to end Chennai Super Kings’ five-match losing streak as he guided his team to a much-needed victory over Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on Monday night. Read more.

Sonu Sood: ‘Wearing seat belts should be not a thought, but a habit’

Outside of his films, Sonu Sood is known for his charitable deeds, from running the eponymous charity club that helps the underprivileged (Help, closer to you, March 26) to sponsoring kidney transplant surgeries for the needy. Now, the actor has taken up another cause. Sood, whose wife Sonali Sood met with an accident last month, wants to use his star power to advocate road safety, especially the use of seat belts. Read more.