Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

File Pic

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: PM to visit Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh on March 30 and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

J-K LG, CM pay tributes to policemen killed in Kathua encounter

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday paid rich tributes to the police personnel who lost their lives in an ongoing encounter in Kathua district.

PM to visit Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh on March 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh on Sunday during which he will lay the foundation stone, initiate commencement of work and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects. Modi will travel to Nagpur and at around 9 am on Sunday, he will undertake darshan at Smruti Mandir and thereafter visit Deekshabhoomi, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. At around 10 am, he will lay the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre at Nagpur and address a public meeting. At around 12:30 pm, he will inaugurate the Loitering Munition Testing Range and Runway facility for UAVs at Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited in Nagpur.

India should increase healthcare and education spending to 3.8 pc and 6.5 pc of GDP to achieve Viksit Bharat goal: EY

India must significantly increase its spending on healthcare and education to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat and become a developed nation by 2047, according to a report by EY. The report suggested that the government should raise its expenditure on education to 6.5 per cent of GDP and healthcare to 3.8 per cent of GDP over the next two decades. It said "Education spending by the government may need to rise to 6.5 per cent of GDP by FY2048 from its current 4.6 per cent"

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh picks current best player in T20 format

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has put a tag of the best T20 player on Nicholas Pooran in the present scenario following his impeccable dominance that assisted Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in breaching Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) fortress in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Pooran has ignited the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league with his sheer blitzkrieg with the bat. With his explosive 70(26), he was the backbone of Lucknow's successful 191-run chase as the Super Giants sealed a 5-wicket win in Hyderabad.

Hrithik Roshan to make directorial debut with 'Krrish 4', father Rakesh Roshan confirms

Hrithik Roshan is set to don the director's hat for the highly anticipated 'Krrish 4', the latest installment in the superhero franchise. Hrithik, who has starred in the previous three blockbuster films of the franchise, will also act in the movie. Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik's father and a filmmaker, took to social media to confirm the news, sharing a heartfelt note. "Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Aditya Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings!" he wrote.