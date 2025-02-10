Mid-Day Top News at this hour: The Dubai cyber fraud hotspots that target Indians; Nifty, Sensex open flat and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Markets slump in early trade amid fresh tariffs concerns, foreign fund outflows

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Monday amid fresh tariffs concerns and unabated foreign fund outflows. Declining for the fourth day running, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 343.83 points to 77,516.36 in early trade. The NSE Nifty declined 105.55 points to 23,454.40.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: ‘Local contractors break Dahanu farm fences, causing crop loss’

In January 2025, when there was cheer amid news reports that India and Japan were working on introducing the most advanced class of E-10 Shinkansen trains capable of reaching speeds up to 400 kmph on the upcoming bullet train project in India, 59-year-old photojournalist-turned-farmer for 16 years Fawzan Husain Ahmed from Chari village, Chari Kotbi, near Dahanu was making rounds of the local National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) office in Dahanu with a reminder letter of his complaints. Read more.

The Dubai cyber fraud hotspots that target Indians

The Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch, investigating cyber fraud cases, has discovered that most scams—including investment fraud, part-time job scams (like-and-earn scams), and other digital frauds—are being run by Chinese entities from abroad. Officials have identified key locations, mainly in Dubai, where these scams are being operated. Read more.

Ranji Trophy: Ankit Kumar smashes ton, Kotian, Mulani misses out on century completion

Haryana crept closer to a crucial first-innings lead, with defending champions Mumbai fighting a tenacious battle to stay relevant as their Ranji Trophy quarter-final at the Eden Gardens reached an intriguing stage on Sunday. Having dismissed Mumbai for 315 some 40 minutes into the morning session, Haryana were 263-5 at stumps on Day Two. Read more.

Nitesh Tiwari shoots for Ramayan with Ranbir Kapoor's body double as the actor is busy working on Love & War

Two of Ranbir Kapoor’s ambitious projects, Ramayana, and Love & War, are in production simultaneously. While the superstar is busy filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama, his absence hasn’t impacted Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological drama. With the actor having completed most of his portions late last year, we’ve heard that Tiwari is now shooting certain sequences with Kapoor’s body double. Read more.