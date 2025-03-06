Breaking News
Mid-Day Top News at this hour: India deplores security breach during Jaishankar's UK visit and more

06 March,2025

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: India deplores security breach during Jaishankar's UK visit and more

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

 

India deplores security breach during Jaishankar's UK visit



New Delhi: India on Thursday deplored an incident of security breach during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's trip to the UK.
 

Maharashtra govt to set up media centre to monitor news content


Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will set up a media monitoring centre to analyse news content of the print, electronic and digital media, and has allocated a budget of Rs 10 crore for the purpose.
 

Rupee falls 5 paise to 87.11 against US dollar in early trade


Mumbai: The rupee failed to sustain its gaining momentum and fell 5 paise to 87.11 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday as a lower American currency and crude oil prices failed to boost sentiment amid volatile equity markets and foreign funds outflow.
 

"Will need to adapt on unknown Dubai pitch": Rachin Ravindra

 
New Zealand opening batsman Rachin Ravindra feels adapting to the conditions of the Dubai's pitch against Team India will be the key in the Champions Trophy 2025 finals. Read More 
 

Anurag Kashyap confirms he has moved out of Mumbai: 'Want to stay away from film people'

 
Anurag Kashyap had said in December that he plans to move out of Mumbai. Now the filmmaker has put his plan into action and confirmed his move out of the city. While he did not reveal his new location, he shared that he has paid the first rent of his new home. 

