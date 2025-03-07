Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Indian stock markets decline in early trade amid unabated foreign fund outflows

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty faced volatile trends in early trade on Friday as uninterrupted foreign fund outflows and uncertainties over global trade war dampened investors' sentiment, reported news agency PTI. Read More

Maharashtra receives record FDI of past decade in just nine months of 2024-25: Fadnavis

Maharashtra has received record FDI (foreign direct investment) inflows of the past ten years in just nine months of 2024-25, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday. Fadnavis quoted the Centre's DPIIT foreign investment report for December 2024 to back his claim. As per the report, Maharashtra has crossed the highest annual foreign direct investment in the last 10 years in just 9 months of the current fiscal, he said. A total of Rs 1,39,434 crore has been received in the first 9 months of the financial year 2024-2025, he said. This is the highest foreign investment received in Maharashtra in any single year in the last 10 years,¿ he said. According to the data compiled by DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) for the end of December 2024, Maharashtra tops the country in FDI inflow, followed by Karnataka and Gujarat.

Delhi govt to open Janaushadhi Kendras near hospitals, says CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said that the government will expand the network of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) Kendras across the city as per the applicable regulations. She made the statement while interacting with people at her residence. Speaking to the reporters, Gupta said, "The government before us did not implement the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana. Maybe because the word 'Pradhan Mantri' was attached to the name of this public welfare scheme."

Suryakumar Yadav wishes India luck ahead of CT final, hails Rohit's fitness as "right there at the top"

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav wished Men in Blue luck ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand and also lauded skipper Rohit Sharma's fitness and contributions as captain in recent years, which include taking India to the final of all ICC tournaments during his tenure. India will be playing New Zealand in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy on March 9 at Dubai International Stadium. With India being undefeated in the tournament so far and the Kiwis having looked rock solid with bat and ball under the captaincy of Mitchell Santner, the clash promises to be an epic sequel to their 2000 ICC Champions Trophy final, when NZ won. Men in Blue would like to avenge losses to the Blackcaps in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal and 2021 ICC World Test Championship final.

Yuvika Chaudhary REACTS to divorce rumours with Prince Narula: ‘I feel there is no need to…’

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have been in the headlines for quite some time now. There have been several reports regarding trouble in their relationship. Since their baby girl, Ikleen, was born, rumours are rife that things are not good between the two. Now, Yuvika Chaudhary has reacted to these news reports and shared that these rumours have affected Prince.