Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Bandra Terminus. File pic

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: What led to Bandra terminus stampede; why Mumbai’s 24x7 water supply remains a distant dream and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bandra Terminus stampede: What led to the chaos and casualties?

Ten people were injured when a giant crowd attempted to board the Gorakhpur-bound unreserved 22-coach Antyodaya Express train at Bandra Terminus around 2.55 am on Sunday. The pandemonium unfolded as the train was being berthed on platform 1, which is aligned with the road and is porous i.e. even those without valid tickets are able to easily enter. Read more

Why Mumbai’s 24x7 water supply remains a distant dream

The BMC is trying hard to make the Gargai dam project—110km northwest of Mumbai in Palghar district—a reality. A desalination plant, near Manori, is also in the planning stage. Despite these projects, the dream of a 24x7 water supply in the city will remain a distant dream. Read more

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Will try my best to understand every Worlikar's aspirations, says Milind Deora

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora expressed his gratitude and welcomed the party's decision to field him as a Mahayuti candidate from the Worli constituency and said that he is committed to understanding the aspirations of every resident of Worli and will ensure their voices are heard by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Read more

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Blubbering bunch of nervous wrecks

Until Friday, Mitchell Santner hadn’t taken more than three wickets in a Test innings. A limited-overs specialist who has a combined 222 international wickets in the two white-ball, his best figures in 47 Test innings was a modest 3-34. At the MCA International Stadium on Day Two of the second Test, in the most Indian of conditions, the left-arm spinner reduced a celebrated batting line-up to a blubbering group of nervous wrecks. Falling back on his white-ball expertise, based around targeting the stumps and varying his pace seamlessly, he ripped the heart out of the Indian batting with a terrific burst of 7-53, reigniting the debate over this current set of batters’ adaptability and technical proficiency against the turning ball. Read more.

Sit with Hitlist interview: Un-Ananya!

Please don’t judge for what the algorithm throws on my Instagram, but I have seen videos of paparazzi calling for Ananya Panday’s attention, yelling, “ACP, ACP, ACP…” WTF is ACP, we naturally ask Ananya, who goes, “Full props to paps for creativity.” She was once stepping out of the Mumbai Police’s annual gala, named Umang, where it occurred to photographers posted outside to call her ACP, as in, Assistant Commissioner of Police. Read more.