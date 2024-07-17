Stay informed with the latest developments in nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more

Representational Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Mid-day Top News at this hour: Uber luxe homes to rise in Mumbai; Indian stock markets closed for Muharram holiday and more x 00:00

Indian stock markets closed for Muharram holiday; trading to resume Thursday

Indian stock markets are closed today in observance of the Muharram holiday, with trading set to resume on Thursday. In other Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 experienced a modest increase, gaining 40 points to reach 41,310.70. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose by 9 points to 17,737.27. Taiwan's Taiwan Weighted index declined by 56 points to 23,940.87. Chinese markets also faced selling pressure, with the Shanghai Composite dropping 13 points to 2,963.89. Read more.

Doda encounter: Exchange of fire between terrorist, security forces reported from Bhatta area

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that a brief exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists late night on Tuesday at the Bhatta area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that search operation were still going on. Read more.

Exclusive | Mumbai: Uber-luxe homes to rise, as a city icon comes down

A luxury high-rise is likely to replace Juhu’s Tulip Star hotel, formerly known as the iconic Centaur hotel. The sea-facing property near the JW Marriott, Juhu, which is said to be around six acres in area, was recently acquired by the Macrotech Developers, popularly known as Lodha Developers. There is buzz in city-based real estate circles about the possibility of Mumbai’s first sea-facing luxury homes with triplex units coming up on the spot. Read more.

85 cuts not enough?

The fate of Honey Trehan’s second directorial venture, Punjab ’95, continues to hang in the balance. The film tells the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who had attempted to uncover the disappearance and killing of Sikh youths during insurgency in Punjab between 1984 and 1994. We hear the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer was screened for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Sunday, and the examining committee handed it 85 cuts. The troubles don’t end there. Whispers suggest that despite the cuts, the CBFC has yet to greenlight its release. Read more.

MCA presidential election: It’s Naik vs Naik

It will be a straight contest between sitting secretary Ajinkya Naik and vice-president Sanjay Naik for the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president’s election. The MCA had received three nominations—from Ajinkya and Sanjay as well as Congress leader Bhushan Patil, who contested the Lok Sabha election against union minister Piyush Goyal recently. However, Patil decided to withdraw his nomination on Tuesday, the final day for withdrawals. Read more.