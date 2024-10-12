Breaking News
Militants waiting to strike from LoC: BSF

Militants waiting to strike from LoC: BSF

Updated on: 12 October,2024 08:27 AM IST  |  Srinagar
Agencies |

Security forces vow to block infiltration as winter approaches

BSF officer said will ensure any infiltration attempt is stopped

Around 150 militants are waiting at launchpads across the Line of Control (LoC) to infiltrate into the Kashmir valley as winter approaches, but security forces would foil any such bid, a senior BSF officer said on Friday. “Attempts of infiltration continue to take place. Based on the intelligence inputs we receive from various agencies, we coordinate with the army to establish a domination plan along the border.”


“We also keep in mind the number of terrorists at the launching pads, which helps us shape our strategy and domination plan to ensure we foil any plans,” BSF Inspector General (Kashmir Frontier) Ashok Yadav told reporters here. He said the security forces would ensure any infiltration attempt is thwarted. Asked how many militants were waiting at terror launchpads now, he said, “The number of terrorists at the launching pads usually varies between 130 and 150, at times it may be slightly higher.”


On the challenges after conducting peaceful assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Yadav said the security forces coordinated closely with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the administration to ensure fair and peaceful polls. “There were numerous threat inputs, but with our well-coordinated domination plan, we prevented any attack, and the elections were successful,” he said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news srinagar jammu and kashmir line of control indian army Army jawans

