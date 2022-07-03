Minor sisters gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh; 5 arrested

The incident took place in a village of Nadwasarai area under the Ghosi police station limits

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Five people have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping two minor sisters in the district, police said on Sunday.

"Two sisters, aged 17 and 15, were raped by five. The accused were arrested on Saturday," Nagesh Upadhyay, Station House Officer (SHO), Ghosi police station said.

The incident took place in a village of Nadwasarai area under the Ghosi police station limits.

According to the complaint lodged by the victims' father, the accused overpowered his daughters on June 30 when they were out to attend nature's call.

The accused also threatened to kill the sisters if they informed anyone about the incident.

The accused have been identified as Vishal (22), Arun (19), Sudin (23), Jitesh (20) and Chandrakant (20).

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of IPC and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

