Misuse of 'draconian' UAPA, says Mehbooba after NIA arrests Kashmiri journalist Irfan Mehraj

Updated on: 21 March,2023 02:33 PM IST
The agency alleged that the investigation revealed that the JKCCS was funding “terror activities” and had also been propagating a secessionist agenda in the Valley

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday censured the government for arresting a Kashmiri journalist and Editor Irfan Mehraj in Srinagar.


Mehbooba said that draconian laws like the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA are being “abused constantly” to ensure that the process itself becomes the punishment.



Mehbooba tweeted: “While conmen are given a free run in Kashmir, journalists like Irfan Mehraj are arrested for doing their duty by speaking the truth. Draconian laws like UAPA are abused constantly to ensure that the process itself becomes the punishment. (SIC),”


On Monday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested journalist Irfan Mehraj from Srinagar. The agency alleged that Mehraj was a close associate of a human rights activist, Khurram Parvez and was arrested in connection with its ongoing investigation into an “NGO terror funding case”.

“Mehraj was a close associate of (human rights activist) Khurram Parvez and was working with his organisation, Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS),” PTI quoted an official as saying.

The agency alleged that the investigation revealed that the JKCCS was funding “terror activities” and had also been propagating a secessionist agenda in the Valley.

The official said some NGOs, both registered as well as unregistered, have been noticed collecting funds domestically and abroad under the cover of doing charity and various welfare activities, including public health and education.

Parvez was arrested in November 2021 by the NIA and chargesheeted on May 13 next year along with six others for alleged “anti-national activities” including collecting information regarding vital installations and deployment and movement of security forces, procuring official secret documents and passing the same to LeT handlers through encrypted communication channels for monetary consideration.

