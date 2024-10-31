Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma inaugurated the state’s first MPH programme and an 80-bed ladies' hostel at Zoram Medical College, marking key advancements in medical education and student facilities. The new Master’s programme aligns with national health priorities, while the hostel expansion supports the female student community.

Mizoram launches first MPH programme, affiliated with Mizoram University. 80-bed hostel improves facilities for female students at Zoram Medical College. CM highlights commitment to medical education and healthcare infrastructure.

The Chief Minister of Mizoram, Lalduhoma, inaugurated two important initiatives at Zoram Medical College in Falkawn, Aizawl, on Wednesday. These developments included the launch of Mizoram's first Master's degree programme in Public Health and the opening of a newly constructed 80-bed ladies' hostel, named Curie's Ladies Hostel.

In his inaugural address, the Chief Minister described the event as a significant milestone for the institution, the students, and the wider community of Mizoram. He stated, "As the only medical college in our state, Zoram Medical College plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare in Mizoram. Today marks a new chapter that reflects our commitment to quality education and infrastructure."

The Curie's Ladies Hostel has been constructed by the Mizoram Public Works Department (PWD) with funding support from the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) under the NESIDS OTRI Scheme. The total cost of the project is Rs 10 crore and the facility includes essential amenities such as a mess, kitchen, and common room.

With the addition of this 80-bed hostel, Zoram Medical College now provides a total of 282 beds for female students, which significantly enhances both capacity and convenience for nearly all female MBBS students. Located approximately 16 km from the city centre, the college is now better equipped to accommodate its female student body, which constitutes about 50-55 percent of the MBBS programme. This improvement aims to create a safer and more supportive learning environment for female students.

The introduction of the two-year Master of Public Health (MPH) programme at Zoram Medical College is a response to the increasing demand for public health professionals in the region. The programme is recognised by both the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). It will admit six students annually, with a course fee of Rs 2 lakh per year. The MPH programme will be affiliated with Mizoram University and plans for collaboration with the Jodhpur School of Public Health are underway to enhance academic quality.

Establishing a dedicated Public Health Cadre is a key priority under the National Health Policy 2017, and the new MPH programme represents a strategic step towards achieving this goal.

Since its establishment in 2018, Zoram Medical College has enrolled a total of 674 MBBS students. Among these, the first cohort of 97 students has completed their internships and graduated, while the college currently hosts 97 interns from the 2019 batch along with another 480 MBBS students studying across batches from 2020 to 2024.

The admission process for the new batch is currently underway, with 85 out of the 100 available seats filled so far.

These recent developments underscore the Mizoram government's commitment to advancing medical education and improving student facilities, thereby reinforcing its vital role in the state's healthcare sector.

(With inputs from ANI)