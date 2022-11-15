Mizoram: Eight bodies recovered from stone quarry collapse site in Hnahthial district

Hnahthial district deputy commissioner R. Lalremsanga said the bodies of 8 out of 12 people reported missing at the quarry site have been recovered from the debris of the massive landslip till 7 am on Tuesday

Representative Image

Eight bodies have been recovered from the debris of a stone quarry that collapsed in south Mizoram's Hnahthial district on Monday, an official said Tuesday.

Hnahthial district deputy commissioner R. Lalremsanga said the bodies of 8 out of 12 people reported missing at the quarry site have been recovered from the debris of the massive landslip till 7 am on Tuesday.

Search operations which were on all night will continue till all the missing persons are found, he said.

Lalremsanga, who is also the chairman of district disaster management authority, said that a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team comprising of 2 officers and 13 staff arrived at the spot on Tuesday morning.

Also Read: 140 exotic animals, drugs worth Rs 34.18 crore seized in Mizoram, 4 held

Of the 12 persons reportedly missing, 4 were employees of ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd while 8 others were a contractor's employees, he said.

People present at the site said that troopers from Assam Rifles and Border Security Force (BSF) joined local police and people in the rescue operation.

Earlier, Hnahthial Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Kumar had said that the incident occurred at around 3 pm on Monday at Maudarh village, near Hnahthial town.

Thirteen people were working when a massive landslide occurred at the stone quarry. Only one worker managed to escape from the spot, the SP said.

Eye witnesses claimed that workers had dug too deep and had upset the stability of the stone quarry resulting in the entire hill crumbling down on the workers.

Lalremsanga said that five earth excavators, a stone crusher and a drilling machine were also completely buried under the debris.

He said that area impacted by the landslide is approximately 5,000 square metres.

The stone quarry is owned by the ABCI, which is executing widening of a section of the national highway between Hnathial town and Dawn village.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.