Mizoram gears up for vote count; 4000 to be involved

Mizoram is gearing up for the vote-counting procedure in anticipation of the results of the assembly election being announced shortly.

Mizoram is gearing up for the vote-counting procedure in anticipation of the results of the assembly election being announced shortly, stated a report in ANI.

According to the report, nearly 4,000 workers will be involved in the vote-counting process for the December 3 Mizoram assembly elections, according to Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas. Thirteen strategically placed counting centres will be used for this count throughout the state.

The State Election Department is fully equipped and ready to oversee the counting process, according to CEO Madhup Vyas. He underlined that in order to ensure the counting process runs smoothly, 40 counting halls have been distributed among these 13 centres.

The arrangement will include 399 EVM tables and 56 Postal Ballot tables dispersed throughout the 40 counting halls across the state, according to H Lianzela, the Additional CEO of Mizoram.

Following voting on November 7, there was an 80.66% voter turnout in the Mizoram assembly elections, which included 40 assembly seats.

Anil Shukla, the Director General of Police for Mizoram, verified that extensive measures have been put in place to guarantee a trouble-free and seamless counting day. In order to support the civil administration during the vote counting, he emphasised the deployment of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) from outside the state in addition to local forces like the IRBn and Mizoram armed police.

"The counting of votes for Mizoram assembly polls will take place on December 3 as decided by the ECI in various districts. All the voting machines are securely placed in various districts. We will be helping out the civil administration in the counting of votes. The CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) from outside Mizoram, central forces are already here. Additionally, IRBn and Mizoram armed police have also been deployed. Full-proof arrangements have been made for incident-free counting of votes," Anil Shukla told ANI.

A total of 174 candidates participated in the assembly polls, with the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Congress, and BJP contesting for various seats across the state.

Mizoram polls

The voting for the 40-seat assembly concluded on November 7 in Mizoram and the state recorded 77.04 per cent voter turnout. Reportedly, this was the first time in decades that foreigners' presence became a poll issue in the northeastern state as the political parties made a show of which party cared for the people who took refuge in Mizoram.

