The phone was hurled out of "excitement" by a woman BJP worker who had no "ill-intention", according to police

PM Narendra Modi. File Pic/ AFP

Listen to this article Mobile phone thrown towards PM Modi during Mysuru roadshow, police claims no ill intention x 00:00

A mobile phone was thrown towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was holding a roadshow standing on a specially designed vehicle, as part of campaigning for the May 10 Assembly elections, police said.

The phone was hurled out of "excitement" by a woman BJP worker who had no "ill-intention", according to police.

The phone landing on the bonnet of the vehicle after it was flung at the vehicle did not go unnoticed by the Prime Minister who indicated about the object to the Special Protection Group (SPG) sleuths who were accompanying him.

Also Read: People have decided to end unstable coalition governments in Karnataka: PM Modi

"The Prime Minister was under the protection of the SPG. The lady (whose phone fell on PM's vehicle) was a BJP worker. The SPG people returned it to her later," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Alok Kumar told PTI.

"In the excitement (of the event), it was thrown and she had no (ill) intention but we are trying to trace the lady because the phone was handed over to her by the SPG sleuths," he added.

The incident happened when Modi, flanked by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and former ministers K S Eshwarappa and S A Ramadas, was waving at people who gathered in large numbers on both sides of the roads.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever