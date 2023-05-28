Modi Government 2.0: Highlight of key initiatives that showcase PM Modi's Governance

The government has continued the focus on economic growth, fiscal consolidation, rural development, job creation, and boosting foreign investment that characterised its first term

The PM Modi Government 2.0 is referred to as the second term of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The second term of the Modi government began on May 30, 2019 after his reelection in the 2019 Indian general election.

Looking at the 2019 Lok Sabha voting, it can be said that the government was elected with a thumping majority. They won 303 out of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha.

The government has continued the focus on economic growth, fiscal consolidation, rural development, job creation, and boosting foreign investment that characterised its first term.

After coming to power, the Modi Government 2.0 has taken several initiatives related to public health, promoting digital transformation and boosting the economic growth and development in the country.

Here are a few key initiatives highlight by the Modi Government 2.0:

Make in India - One of the major initiatives is the "Make in India" campaign. The campaign aims to promote manufacturing and investment in India by the people and for the people.

Initiatives in Public Healthcare - The PM Modi government has also launched various schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana to improve the public healthcare sector, agriculture, and financial inclusion.

Digital India campaign - One of the other significant initiatives led by Modi Government 2.0 is the "Digital India" campaign. The campaign aims to transform India into a digitally empowered society. The PM Modi government has launched several programs such as UMANG, BharatNet, e-NAM to promote digital infrastructure across the country.

Initiative under social welfare - The Modi Government 2.0 has taken various steps towards social welfare. The Modi government launched various schemes such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Ujjwala Yojana to promote cleanliness, gender equality and clean cooking fuel respectively.

The Modi Government 2.0 has taken several initiatives toward economic growth, social welfare, digital transformation, and foreign policy.