Modi govt scared of JPC probe into Adani issue, says Congress

The Congress on Wednesday reiterated its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue and alleged that the Modi government was scared of this inquiry.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera also said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra, comprising his party, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is united despite differences over late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.

"The Congress has demanded that the Adani scam be investigated by a JPC. But the Modi government is scared of it. Why is the Modi government afraid of a JPC inquiry into the Adani scam?" he asked.

"Who has invested Rs 20,000 crore in Adani Group of industries? This investment involves a citizen of China. Who is that person? Rahul Gandhi had raised this issue so that the people of the country should be informed about it," he said.

Khera accused the Modi government of showing a special favour to the Adani group.

"Adani was given a loan from the SBI (State Bank of India). Prime Minister Narendra Modi pressured the Sri Lankan government to award power sector contracts in that country to him. Modi lobbied for Adani to get the power supply contract in Bangladesh. LIC (Life Insurance Corporation) investors were forced to invest their money in Adani's company," the Congress leader claimed.

He said by questioning the relationship between Adani and Modi, Rahul Gandhi put the central government on edge.

A large part of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech was expunged. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's question on Adani was also removed from the proceedings of Parliament, Khera said.

"Why is the Modi government so afraid of the Adani issue? Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of Adani-Modi relationship in Parliament on February 7, and nine days later the old Surat court case was opened for action faster than the speed of a bullet train," he added.

US short seller Hindenburg Research has alleged in its report that the Adani group was "engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud", and used offshore shell companies to inflate stock prices. The group has denied all Hindenburg allegations, calling them "malicious", "baseless" and a "calculated attack on India".

The Congress has been persistent in its attack on the government weeks after Adani Group stocks took a beating on the bourses after Hindenburg Research's allegations.

Khera said that on March 23, Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to a two-year jail term and he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha within 24 hours. The Modi government did not stop there, but also sent a notice to him to vacate the government house in Delhi. Gandhi has made a home in the hearts of 140 crore people of the country, and therefore he is not afraid of asking direct questions to PM Modi.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making false and ridiculous allegations that Rahul Gandhi has insulted OBCs (through his Modi surname remarks)," he said.

When asked about the MVA, Khera said the alliance of Congress, NCP and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena is united.

"There is no truth in the allegations that there is a split in the MVA over the Savarkar issue. This alliance is strong. Each party has its own views, everyone is free to express their views," he said.

Communication is important in democracy and that communication is still present in the MVA. The issue of Savarkar is being used by the BJP to divert public attention from the burning issues of the country. Does BJP accept what Savarkar had made disparaging remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj," he asked.

During a rally on Sunday, Uddhav Thackeray had slammed Rahul Gandhi for his attack on Savarkar and said his outfit will not tolerate any insult of the freedom fighter. The Thackeray faction had skipped the meeting convened by Kharge as a mark of protest against Gandhi's remarks targeting Savarkar.

