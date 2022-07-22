Modi govt trying to suppress Oppn's voice using central agencies: NCP

Earlier in the day, Congress president Sonia Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper

The Nationalist Congress Party on Thursday alleged that whenever there are protests against the Narendra Modi government's various failures, central agencies are used to harass Opposition leaders. Earlier in the day, Congress president Sonia Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

"When voice is raised against the Modi government's failure to handle issues like inflation and unemployment, an attempt is made to suppress the voice of Opposition by sending notices through central agencies," NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said here. On this day in 2019, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had been sent a summons (by the Enforcement Directorate), he said.

"A few days ago Shiv Sena MPs Sanjay Raut, Anil Parab and other national leaders were sent summons. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also summoned for inquiry. Today Congress president Sonia Gandhi was summoned by Enforcement Directorate for inquiry ....people of the country are wondering if this is an attempt to suppress the voice of Opposition and common people," Tapase added.

The NCP condemns this "suppression of voice", he said. The ruling BJP should also tell people what happened to the action initiated for alleged corruption against some leaders who later joined the saffron party, the NCP spokesperson said.

