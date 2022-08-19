‘Modi-ji, are you not ashamed?’

“Are you not ashamed of such politics, PM ji,” he asked. Congress leader P Chidambaram said two BJP MLAs were part of the review panel that granted remission to Bilkis’s 11 rapists

Bilkis Bano. File pic

The BJP’s support to criminals displays the party’s mindset towards women, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he was ashamed of “such politics”.

He cited the examples of rape cases in Unnao and Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, Kathua in Jammu & Kashmir and now Gujarat where the BJP government this week released those convicted of rape Bilkis Bano and murder of her kin during the 2002 riots.

“Are you not ashamed of such politics, PM ji,” he asked. Congress leader P Chidambaram said two BJP MLAs were part of the review panel that granted remission to Bilkis’s 11 rapists.

Meanwhile, TRS leader K Kavitha appealed to the Supreme Court to intervene and take action in the matter.

