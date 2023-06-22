Modi-led central govt brought Left Wing Extremism under control in India: Amit Shah

On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the PM Modi-led government has brought the Left Wing Extremism under control in India, except for a few areas in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, in nine years

Shah was speaking at a rally at Pt Ravishankar Stadium in Chhattisgarh's Durg.

Shah said the Chhattisgarh government has failed on all fronts.

While speaking at the rally, Shah asked people to vote out the present Baghel-led Congress government in the state and to support PM Modi by bringing PM Narendra Modi to power for a third consecutive term in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

Highlighting the achievements of nine years of the Modi-led government, Amit Shah said, "The Left Wing Extremism was brought under control in the entire country, barring a few areas in Bastar region in Chhattisgarh, during this period."

He further accused the Congress government of indulging in corruption in multiple sectors.

Blaming the Congress government for the "rise" in crime and corruption, Shah said, "The Baghel government has been facing allegations of a Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam, Rs 500 crore coal transportation scam, Rs 1,300 crore gauthan scam, Public Service Commission scam, District Mineral Foundation (DMF) scam and many more."

"Do you want to re-elect this government ridden with corruption?" he asked the gathering.

(with inputs from PTI)