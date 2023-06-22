Breaking News
Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray to attend opposition meet in Patna on June 23
HC orders Taloja prison authorities to provide clean drinking water to inmates
Madhya Pradesh: 'Amit Shah's helicopter unable to land due to bad weather'
COVID-19 jumbo centres 'scam': ED surveys BMC's Central Purchase Dept
Mira Road murder: 56-year-old accused remanded to judicial custody for 14 days
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Modi led central govt brought Left Wing Extremism under control in India Amit Shah

Modi-led central govt brought Left Wing Extremism under control in India: Amit Shah

Updated on: 22 June,2023 04:47 PM IST  |  Durg
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the PM Modi-led government has brought the Left Wing Extremism under control in India, except for a few areas in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, in nine years

Modi-led central govt brought Left Wing Extremism under control in India: Amit Shah

File Photo

Listen to this article
Modi-led central govt brought Left Wing Extremism under control in India: Amit Shah
x
00:00

On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the PM Modi-led government has brought the Left Wing Extremism under control in India, except for a few areas in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, in nine years.


Shah was speaking at a rally at Pt Ravishankar Stadium in Chhattisgarh's Durg.


Shah said the Chhattisgarh government has failed on all fronts.


While speaking at the rally, Shah asked people to vote out the present Baghel-led Congress government in the state and to support PM Modi by bringing PM Narendra Modi to power for a third consecutive term in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

Highlighting the achievements of nine years of the Modi-led government, Amit Shah said, "The Left Wing Extremism was brought under control in the entire country, barring a few areas in Bastar region in Chhattisgarh, during this period."

He further accused the Congress government of indulging in corruption in multiple sectors.

Blaming the Congress government for the "rise" in crime and corruption, Shah said, "The Baghel government has been facing allegations of a Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam, Rs 500 crore coal transportation scam, Rs 1,300 crore gauthan scam, Public Service Commission scam, District Mineral Foundation (DMF) scam and many more."

"Do you want to re-elect this government ridden with corruption?" he asked the gathering.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
chhattisgarh amit shah india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK