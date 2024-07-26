Breaking News
Modi warns Pak: Terror won’t win

Updated on: 27 July,2024 07:47 AM IST  |  Dras
Agencies |

Top

Modi said falsehood and terror were brought down to their knees by the truth in the 1999 war. He also noted that Pakistan has not learnt anything from its past

Modi warns Pak: Terror won’t win

Narendra Modi speaks during an event to commemorate the 25th anniversary of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’, in Dras. Pic/PTI

In a stern warning to Islamabad on the 25th anniversary of India’s victory in the Kargil conflict, PM  Narendra Modi said Pakistan has been trying to stay relevant by using terrorism and proxy wars.


Modi said falsehood and terror were brought down to their knees by the truth in the 1999 war. He also noted that Pakistan has not learnt anything from its past.



“Today, I am speaking at a place from where the masters of terror can hear my voice directly. I want to tell these patrons of terrorism that their nefarious intentions will never succeed,” Modi said.


