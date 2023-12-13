Breaking News
Pollution menace: Who will pull up the BMC?
Mumbai: Top city caterer missing after booking bonanza
Maharashtra: Govt apathy makes them ripe for exploitation
Mumbai: Man held for stealing younger sister’s mangalsutra
Mumbai: You have made city a mess of wires, activists tell BMC
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Modis guarantee is guarantee of inflation Congress

Modi's guarantee is guarantee of inflation: Congress

Updated on: 13 December,2023 01:47 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completely failed to control inflation and they keep raising various issues to hide this "failure"

Modi's guarantee is guarantee of inflation: Congress

Jairam Ramesh. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Modi's guarantee is guarantee of inflation: Congress
x
00:00

The Congress on Wednesday slammed the government over "skyrocketing prices" of essential commodities, saying "Modi's guarantee is the guarantee of inflation".


Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completely failed to control inflation and they keep raising various issues to hide this "failure".


In a post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said, "Modi's guarantee is the guarantee of inflation!"


"Nowadays, the BJP is talking about the guarantee of the Prime Minister. Don't know about their other guarantees, but one guarantee that the country has got in the last nine and a half years is the guarantee of inflation."

Due to the wrong policies of this government, inflation has already broken the record of 45 years, he said.

"The prices of essential commodities are continuously skyrocketing. Due to increasing prices of food items, retail inflation has now reached 5.5 percent," Ramesh said.

"The prime minister has completely failed to control inflation. This is such a failure of their government that they keep raising various issues to hide it," he alleged.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over "increasing" unemployment and price rise.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jairam ramesh congress PM Modi narendra modi india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK