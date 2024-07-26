Modi’s remarks ‘blatant lie’: Congress

The Congress’ attack came after Modi said the Agnipath military recruitment scheme was an example of necessary reforms undertaken by the Army and accused the opposition of playing politics over the recruitment process aimed at keeping the average age in the armed forces low

The Congress on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of playing “petty politics” while paying tribute to martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas and said his remarks that his government implemented the Agnipath scheme at the behest of the Army was a “blatant lie”.

The Congress’ attack came after Modi said the Agnipath military recruitment scheme was an example of necessary reforms undertaken by the Army and accused the opposition of playing politics over the recruitment process aimed at keeping the average age in the armed forces low.

During his address on Kargil Vijay Diwas in Dras to mark the 25th anniversary of victory in the Kargil War, Modi said some people were playing politics over a sensitive issue related to national security and rubbished claims that the Agnipath scheme was launched to save pension money.

