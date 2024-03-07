Breaking News
BJP is 'washing machine' which people facing graft charges can join: Sharad Pawar
Banks have all details when it comes to loan default by farmers: Uddhav Thackeray
Arun Gawli's aide who jumped parole held in Navi Mumbai
Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala sentenced to life imprisonment in 1996 murder case
DRI busts gold smuggling syndicate, seizes over 16 kg gold and Rs 2.65 crore cash
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Money laundering case ED raids SP MLA Irfan Solankis premises in Kanpur
<< Back to Elections 2024

Money laundering case: ED raids SP MLA Irfan Solanki's premises in Kanpur

Updated on: 07 March,2024 10:49 AM IST  |  Lucknow
PTI |

Top

Solanki (44) is currently lodged in the Maharajganj prison and is a four-time MLA from Sisamau assembly seat.

Money laundering case: ED raids SP MLA Irfan Solanki's premises in Kanpur

Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki/ X

Listen to this article
Money laundering case: ED raids SP MLA Irfan Solanki's premises in Kanpur
x
00:00

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at the premises of Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki and his family members in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.


Solanki (44) is currently lodged in the Maharajganj prison and is a four-time MLA from Sisamau assembly seat.


About five premises of Solanki, his jailed brother Rizwan, Shaukat Ali, Hazi Wasi, Noori Shaukat and some others in Kanpur and a premises in Mumbai in Maharashtra were raided early morning along with a security escort of Central Reserve Police Force personnel, the sources said.


The action is being taken after the ED filed a criminal case against Solanki and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on multiple FIRs filed against them by the Uttar Pradesh Police, they said.

The MLA from the SP, led by former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, has been lodged in the Maharajganj prison since December 2022 in connection with several criminal cases.

Solanki and Rizwan were arrested by police earlier for allegedly harassing a woman and setting her house on fire in a bid to grab her plot. They later surrendered before police.

Solanki and Rizwan, along with three others, were booked under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act by police.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you like the weather today in Mumbai?
lucknow uttar pradesh Enforcement Directorate India news national news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK