Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: Rains lash parts of Mumbai and its suburbs
Maharashtra: 40 days after death, no arrest in Nitin Desai suicide case
Mumbai: Angry locals bring their kids to Delisle Bridge site to protest delay
Maharashtra: Industrial safety official booked for allegedly seeking bribe from surgeon in Palghar
Maharashtra: Gopinath Munde Institute seeks release of pending funds from government
Home > News > India News > Article > Money laundering case ED seizes assets worth Rs 2011 crore of Mumbai based firm

Money laundering case: ED seizes assets worth Rs 20.11 crore of Mumbai-based firm

Updated on: 14 September,2023 01:59 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The Enforcement Directorate has seized assets worth Rs 20.11 crore during searches at the premises of a Mumbai-based company in connection with a money laundering probe, officials said Thursday

Money laundering case: ED seizes assets worth Rs 20.11 crore of Mumbai-based firm

Representative image

Listen to this article
Money laundering case: ED seizes assets worth Rs 20.11 crore of Mumbai-based firm
x
00:00

The Enforcement Directorate has seized assets worth Rs 20.11 crore during searches at the premises of a Mumbai-based company in connection with a money laundering probe, officials said Thursday.


The agency said searches were conducted at various premises of Max Flex Imaging and System, which is controlled by Hitesh R Jobalia and Nimesh N Shah, on Monday and Tuesday.


"The said action has resulted into seizure of stocks of Flex, Vinyl and other items worth Rs 12 crore, FDRs amounting to Rs 1.25 crore, demat accounts having balance Rs. 6.30 crore, foreign currency, cash, gold jewellery and silver bars, totalling Rs 20.11 crore," the agency said in a statement.


The CBI had booked the company in connection with alleged loss of Rs 464.41 crore caused to the State Bank of India-led consortium.

Based on this alleged offence, the directorate started a money laundering probe against the company.

The ED probe showed the company and other accused persons entered into a criminal conspiracy to cheat consortium of the State Bank of India by taking loans fraudulently by submitting inflated stock statements/balance sheet of the said company. "The promoters of the company diverted and utilised the funds received from banks for purchasing various properties and diverted the same to various firms/companies incorporated in the name of the employees/ex-employee/relatives of the said company and its directors," it said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
india national news Enforcement Directorate new delhi mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK