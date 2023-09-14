Money laundering case: ED seizes assets worth Rs 20.11 crore of Mumbai-based firm

The Enforcement Directorate has seized assets worth Rs 20.11 crore during searches at the premises of a Mumbai-based company in connection with a money laundering probe, officials said Thursday

The agency said searches were conducted at various premises of Max Flex Imaging and System, which is controlled by Hitesh R Jobalia and Nimesh N Shah, on Monday and Tuesday.

"The said action has resulted into seizure of stocks of Flex, Vinyl and other items worth Rs 12 crore, FDRs amounting to Rs 1.25 crore, demat accounts having balance Rs. 6.30 crore, foreign currency, cash, gold jewellery and silver bars, totalling Rs 20.11 crore," the agency said in a statement.

The CBI had booked the company in connection with alleged loss of Rs 464.41 crore caused to the State Bank of India-led consortium.

Based on this alleged offence, the directorate started a money laundering probe against the company.

The ED probe showed the company and other accused persons entered into a criminal conspiracy to cheat consortium of the State Bank of India by taking loans fraudulently by submitting inflated stock statements/balance sheet of the said company. "The promoters of the company diverted and utilised the funds received from banks for purchasing various properties and diverted the same to various firms/companies incorporated in the name of the employees/ex-employee/relatives of the said company and its directors," it said.

