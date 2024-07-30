A bench of justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma took note of the submissions of a counsel, appearing for Malik, that he was suffering from various ailments

Nawab Malik. File Pic

Listen to this article Money laundering case: SC grants bail to NCP leader Nawab Malik on medical grounds x 00:00

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail on medical grounds to former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case.

A bench of justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma took note of the submissions of a counsel, appearing for Malik, that he was suffering from various ailments, reported PTI.

The top court said medical bail to Mailk will be valid till disposal of the regular bail plea before the Bombay High Court, reported PTI.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, did not oppose grant of bail, and said the interim medical bail may be made permanent, reported PTI.

The ED had arrested Malik in February 2022 in the case allegedly linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates.

NCP leader Nawab Malik had sought relief from the high court, claiming he was suffering from a chronic kidney disease apart from various other ailments. He also sought bail on merit.

The ED's case against Malik is based on an FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Ibrahim, a designated global terrorist and a key accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts, and his associates under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, reported PTI.

NCP leader Nawab Malik has been on interim medical bail since August 2023 in the money laundering case.

In August 2023, the top court granted Malik interim bail on medical grounds for two months, which was extended by three months in October. The apex court has been extending his interim bail from time to time.

Malik had earlier approached the apex court against a Bombay High Court order, which rejected the temporary medical bail plea.

Malik, while seeking bail on health grounds, had claimed before the top court earlier that he was suffering from a chronic kidney disease, apart from various other ailments, reported ANI.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) arrested Malik in February 2022, alleging that he usurped a property in Kurla with the help of Dawood Ibrahim's late sister Haseena Parkar between 1999-2006.

ED alleged that since Parkar handled Dawood's illegal businesses, the money was ultimately used for terror funding.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)