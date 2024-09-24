After bringing bountiful showers across large parts of India, the south-west monsoon has embarked on its return journey, beginning from western Rajasthan and Kutch.

Representative image

Listen to this article Monsoon starts withdrawal; five subdivisions get deficient rains x 00:00

After bringing bountiful showers across large parts of India, the southwest monsoon has embarked on its return journey, beginning from western Rajasthan and Kutch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The process of withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, which has brought five per cent excess rains across the country, started on Monday, but the weather office has forecast widespread rains in several regions over the coming week.

"Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of West Rajasthan and Kachchh on September 23, 2024, against the normal date of September 17. Conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of West Rajasthan and adjoining areas of Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat during the next 24 hours," the India Meteorological Department said.

While most of the country received normal to excess showers, five of the 36 meteorological subdivisions experienced deficient rainfall -- Jammu and Kashmir (-26 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (-20), Arunachal Pradesh (-30 per cent), Bihar (-28 per cent) and Punjab (-27 per cent).

Nine of the total 36 sub-divisions have recorded excess rains, including Rajasthan (74 per cent), Gujarat (68 per cent), Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Usually, the southwest monsoon onsets over Kerala on June 1 and covers the entire country by the first week of July. It starts withdrawing from northwest India in the middle of September, withdrawing entirely by October 15.

This season the country has received 880.8 mm rainfall between June 1 and September 23 against the normal of 837.7 mm for the period under review.

The weather office has forecast the formation of a low-pressure area over the west-central Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, which could bring rains to some states along the eastern coast.

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread rains with very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over coastal and north Interior Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, central, east and northeast India during the coming week.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever