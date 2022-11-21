×
Morbi bridge collapse: Supreme Court asks Gujarat HC to periodically monitor probe, other aspects related to case

Updated on: 21 November,2022 01:31 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

The bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed on October 30 leaving over 140 dead including 47 children

Morbi bridge collapse: Supreme Court asks Gujarat HC to periodically monitor probe, other aspects related to case

File Pic


The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Gujarat High Court to periodically monitor the probe and other aspects related to the Morbi bridge collapse incident which claimed over 140 lives.


A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli said that as a division bench headed by the Gujarat High Court Chief Justice has already taken a suo motu note of the incident and has passed several orders, it will not hear the petitions as of now.



It, however, permitted a PIL petitioner and another litigant, who lost his two relatives in the incident, to move the high court with their pleas seeking independent probe and award of dignified compensation to those who lost their family members.

The top court also said that the petitioners may approach it later.

The British-era bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed on October 30 leaving over 140 dead including 47 children.

