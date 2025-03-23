Earlier in the day, officials said the mosque committee chief was taken into custody by the local police's special investigation team (SIT) to record his statement. His brother, however, alleged that it was done to prevent him from submitting his testimony before a three-member judicial commission

Heavy police deployment at Sadar Kotwali during interrogation of Shahi Jama Masjid Chief Zafar Ali by SIT, in Sambhal, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Mosque committee chief arrested in connection with November 24 Sambhal violence x 00:00

Zafar Ali, the president of the Shahi Jama Masjid committee, was arrested on Sunday in connection with the Sambhal violence that broke out in November last year following a court-ordered survey of the mosque, a police officer reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, officers stated that Ali had been taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the local police to record his statement regarding the incident on 24 November, news agency PTI reported.

However, his brother, Tahir Ali, claimed that the arrest was a deliberate attempt to prevent him from submitting his testimony before a three-member judicial commission on Monday. The commission was set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the Sambhal violence, which led to the deaths of four individuals and injuries to several others.

The Shahi Jama Masjid, a Mughal-era mosque, has been embroiled in controversy following a petition alleging that it stands on the site of an ancient Hindu temple.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi confirmed the arrest to PTI, stating that Zafar Ali had been detained in connection with the Sambhal violence but did not provide further details.

When contacted earlier in the day, Sambhal Kotwali in-charge Anuj Kumar Tomar confirmed that Zafar Ali had been taken into custody by SIT for questioning in the incident.

Sambhal administration inciting unrest instead of working to restore peace: Accused's brother

Tahir Ali accused the authorities of trying to silence his brother before his scheduled testimony, PTI reported. "Around 11.15 am, an inspector and the investigating officer came to our house, saying that CO (Circle Officer) Kuldeep Singh wanted to speak. Zafar was supposed to testify before the commission tomorrow, and that is why they are deliberately sending him to jail," Tahir Ali told reporters.

He further alleged that his brother had already made a public statement at a press conference, asserting that the police had fired shots during the incident and that those who died were killed by police bullets.

Asked about his conversation with Zafar Ali before his arrest, Tahir Ali said, "He told me, 'No problem, I am ready to go to jail. I will not back down from the truth'."

On the matter of alleged external funding linked to the violence, Tahir Ali categorically denied any financial support. "Not a single penny has been received. We will fight this case in court and emerge victorious," he asserted.

He further accused the Sambhal administration of inciting unrest rather than working to restore peace. "The authorities do not want the tension to ease. We are trying to restore peace, but all police officers and senior officials here are provoking further discord," he claimed.

Tahir Ali also mentioned that Zafar Ali, along with Masood Farooqui and Qasim Advocate, were scheduled to present their testimonies before the judicial commission on Monday.

(With PTI inputs)