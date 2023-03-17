Most children in India do not have access to quality education: AAP leader Atishi

Atishi said even as leaders talk about a growing Indian economy, there are "worrying points" that global indices throw at us

AAP MLA Atishi. File Pic

While education remains an important factor for development, most children across the country do not have access to quality education, AAP MLA Atishi said on Friday.

Speaking at the India Today TV conclave, Atishi said even as leaders talk about a growing Indian economy, there are "worrying points" that global indices throw at us.

"We need to start thinking about raising our voice to face the challenges in our country. While on one hand we talk about a growing Indian economy, there are many worrying points that global indexes throw at us. You have India, year after year, falling from global positions. This is where the Indian voice needs to be heard and raised," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

Also Read: Delhi govt has no plan to revise power subsidy scheme; LG not properly briefed: Atishi

Referring to a survey report, she said 50 per cent of school-going children in the country do not know how to read and write.

"We know how important education is to all of us, but most of the children across the country do not have access to good-quality academic facilities. This is also where we need to raise our voice. Over four crore Indians are unemployed and 28.26 per cent of youngsters do not have jobs. As a country, these are the issues we need to talk and be loud about," Atishi said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.