A mother and her brother were arrested for the alleged murder of her son and daughter-in-law in Rajasthan’s Karauli district, citing fears of family disgrace over their reported extramarital affairs.

In a disturbing case from Rajasthan’s Karauli district, police have reported that a mother and her brother orchestrated the murder of her son and daughter-in-law, allegedly due to concerns about their extramarital relationships. According to the police, the couple, Vikas and Deeksha, who were married earlier this year in January and came from a village in Agra, were killed as the mother feared their actions would bring disgrace to the family.

Circle Officer Anuj Shubham stated that the accused mother, Lalita, felt that Vikas and Deeksha’s indiscretions could result in social ostracism. After confronting them multiple times without effect, she conspired with her brother, Rambaran, to eliminate both her son and daughter-in-law. Rambaran, in turn, enlisted his driver, Chaman Khan, in the deadly plan, according to PTI.

As per the police investigation, Rambaran had made extensive preparations for the murder. He acquired a second-hand vehicle and a firearm last month specifically for the crime, conducting multiple reconnaissance trips to identify a suitable, isolated location to execute the act without drawing attention. During the investigation, police found video footage on Rambaran’s mobile phone showing these surveyed areas, mostly deserted spots known to be accident-prone, which they considered for the crime.

Initially, about a week ago, Rambaran sent his driver, Khan, to Vikas’s village in Agra. The plan was to stage a car accident that would lead to the couple’s deaths. However, the attempt failed, and they resorted to a new plan involving a pilgrimage trip to the Kaila Devi temple. Khan invited Vikas and Deeksha on the trip, departing for the temple on October 29, following the new plan.

Upon their return journey, the plan was executed at an isolated location near Bhojpur village in the Mansalpur area of Karauli. According to police reports, Khan, who was in the car with the couple, requested Vikas to pull over under the pretext of checking the engine. As Vikas stepped out of the vehicle, Rambaran arrived at the scene, and together, Rambaran and Khan fatally shot both Vikas and Deeksha inside the car.

Following the double murder, all three accused – Lalita, her brother Rambaran, and the driver Khan – were arrested. The case has drawn significant public attention due to the chilling nature of the family-driven crime. As reported by PTI, the police are continuing their investigation, focusing on gathering additional evidence and clarifying the motives behind the crime.

The incident has highlighted the lengths to which individuals may go due to the fear of public disgrace, raising concerns about the darker aspects of honour and family reputation within society.

(With inputs from PTI)