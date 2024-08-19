Mother Teresa Birthday 2024: Remembering the Nobel laureate, a beacon of hope

While many know Mother Teresa's work in Kolkata and the establishment of the Missionaries of Charity, lesser-known aspects of her life highlight her exceptional character and dedication.

Mother Teresa, a symbol of compassion and selflessness, was born on August 26, 1910, in Skopje, which is today in North Macedonia. While many people know her relentless work with the impoverished in Kolkata and the establishment of the Missionaries of Charity, numerous lesser-known elements of her life highlight her outstanding character and dedication.

As the globe celebrates Mother Teresa Birthday 2024, now is an excellent time to reflect on the life of this incredible woman, whose legacy continues to inspire millions.

Early Life and Calling

Mother Teresa, born as Anjezë Gonxhe Bojaxhiu, was the youngest of three children. Her family was profoundly devout, and her mother, Dranafile Bojaxhiu, was essential in establishing her beliefs and morals. A lesser-known fact is that her early exposure to the hardships of the poor stemmed from her mother's insistence on constantly assisting the less fortunate in their town. This early nurturing laid the groundwork for her lifelong dedication to helping the disadvantaged.

At 18, Anjezë left her home to join the Sisters of Loreto in Ireland. She adopted the name Sister Mary Teresa after Saint Thérèse of Lisieux. After training in Ireland, she was transferred to India, where she began her novitiate in Darjeeling. Few realise that during her early years in India, she taught geography and catechism at St Mary’s School in Kolkata. During this time, she first felt the "call within a call," which she described as a divine message instructing her to leave the convent and work directly with the poor.

Founding the Missionaries of Charity

In 1950, Mother Teresa established the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata. The congregation began with only 12 people, but its aim was clear: to care for "the hungry, the naked, the homeless, the crippled, the blind, the lepers, all those people who feel unwanted, unloved, and uncared for throughout society." What is less well known is that the Missionaries of Charity faced tremendous hurdles at first, including local community distrust and a lack of funding. Despite these obstacles, Mother Teresa's persistent faith and perseverance enabled the congregation to expand into a global organisation with thousands of followers.

The Nobel Peace Prize and Controversies

Mother Teresa was given the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979, which gained her worldwide prominence. A lesser-known truth is that she used the prize money to support her work in Kolkata, rather than for personal or organisational benefit. She declined the usual Nobel Banquet, requesting that the $192,000 cost be donated to the underprivileged in India.

Despite her tremendous accolades, Mother Teresa was not without detractors. Some questioned the level of care offered in her houses, while others challenged her stances on matters like contraception and abortion. However, it is crucial to note that Mother Teresa's method was profoundly anchored in her Catholic convictions, and she remained committed to her goal to serve the poorest of the poor.

Humility and Legacy

Mother Teresa's humility was one of her most amazing, yet lesser-known, characteristics. Despite her international popularity, she led a basic life, living in the same modest lodgings as the other sisters in her order. She frequently wore a basic white sari with blue borders, which became a symbol of her dedication to the underprivileged.