Mother's Day 2023: Major issues that mothers around the world face

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Mothers around the world face a variety of issues, which may vary depending on factors such as their location, socioeconomic status, and cultural background. Here are some major but most common issues faced by mothers globally:

Maternal and child health: Mothers in many parts of the world face challenges related to maternal and child health, including limited access to quality healthcare, inadequate nutrition, and high rates of maternal and child mortality.

Gender inequality: Mothers in many parts of the world face discrimination based on their gender, which can limit their access to education, employment opportunities, and other resources.

Poverty: Many mothers around the world live in poverty, which can impact their ability to provide for their families and access basic necessities such as food, housing, and healthcare.

Domestic violence: Mothers in many parts of the world experience domestic violence, which can have a significant impact on their physical and emotional well-being, as well as that of their children.

Lack of childcare support: Many mothers struggle to balance work and family responsibilities, due to a lack of affordable and accessible childcare options.

Maternity leave policies: Maternity leave policies vary widely around the world, with many mothers facing inadequate or non-existent leave policies, which can impact their ability to care for their children and recover from childbirth.

Education: In many parts of the world, mothers face limited access to education, which can impact their ability to provide for their families and make informed decisions about their health and well-being.

Access to contraception: Mothers may struggle to access contraception, which can impact their ability to plan their families and manage their reproductive health.

These are just a few of the many issues faced by mothers around the world, highlighting the need for continued efforts to support and empower mothers globally.