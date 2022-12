MP Congress issues show cause notice against Pateria, seeks reply in 3 days

According to the notice, the party asked him to reply within three days as to why he should not be expelled from the party

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Madhya Pradesh Congress on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to its party leader Raja Pateria for using objectionable and condemnable words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a meeting.

According to the notice, the party asked him to reply within three days as to why he should not be expelled from the party.

Pateria was heard saying on Sunday, "PM Modi will end elections, divide people on the basis of religion and Dalits face the biggest threat under his regime. You should be ready to carry out 'Modi ki hatya' if you want to save the Constitution". Later Pateria clarified that hatya (which in hindi means kill) was metaphorically used by him "in the sense of defeating him".

PCC chief Kamal Nath told ANI, "I strongly condemn this type of statement. Congress is a party of Mahatma Gandhi's ideology. The matter is in the court, we will accept whatever the court will decide. We have given show cause notice to Pateria."

Also Read: MP Congress leader Raja Pateria detained over his 'kill Modi' remarks

The notice was issued in view of Pateria's "kill Modi" remark while addressing a meeting of Mandalam Sector Presidents organised by the District Congress Committee at Powai Rest House in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, "Raja Pateria's statement is a matter of political concern. Nath has not done any favour by giving a show cause notice to Raja Pateria. If the notice is not given then the people of the state and country will give a show cause notice to the Congress."

"There are people like this in Congress, if they don't win in the election, they will shoot and will be in power," the MLA added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.