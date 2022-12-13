Breaking News
Mumbai: No takers, no stock for Covid-19 vaccines
Cop critical after fire in Kherwadi police station
Mumbai Crime: Bouncer held with heroin worth Rs 50 lakh
Man, two GRP officials held for stealing Karnataka traders's 4.5 kg gold
Mumbai: BMC to set up 10,000 community toilets

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > MP Congress issues show cause notice against Pateria seeks reply in 3 days

MP Congress issues show cause notice against Pateria, seeks reply in 3 days

Updated on: 13 December,2022 02:21 PM IST  |  Bhopal
ANI |

Top

According to the notice, the party asked him to reply within three days as to why he should not be expelled from the party

MP Congress issues show cause notice against Pateria, seeks reply in 3 days

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Madhya Pradesh Congress on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to its party leader Raja Pateria for using objectionable and condemnable words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a meeting.


According to the notice, the party asked him to reply within three days as to why he should not be expelled from the party.



Pateria was heard saying on Sunday, "PM Modi will end elections, divide people on the basis of religion and Dalits face the biggest threat under his regime. You should be ready to carry out 'Modi ki hatya' if you want to save the Constitution". Later Pateria clarified that hatya (which in hindi means kill) was metaphorically used by him "in the sense of defeating him".


PCC chief Kamal Nath told ANI, "I strongly condemn this type of statement. Congress is a party of Mahatma Gandhi's ideology. The matter is in the court, we will accept whatever the court will decide. We have given show cause notice to Pateria."

Also Read: MP Congress leader Raja Pateria detained over his 'kill Modi' remarks

The notice was issued in view of Pateria's "kill Modi" remark while addressing a meeting of Mandalam Sector Presidents organised by the District Congress Committee at Powai Rest House in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, "Raja Pateria's statement is a matter of political concern. Nath has not done any favour by giving a show cause notice to Raja Pateria. If the notice is not given then the people of the state and country will give a show cause notice to the Congress."

"There are people like this in Congress, if they don't win in the election, they will shoot and will be in power," the MLA added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you think the new ROB on Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road will ease traffic?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news madhya pradesh bhopal

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK