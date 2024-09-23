The state government under corporate social responsibility (CSR) has partnered with Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) to launch a multi-city public awareness initiative to fight malaria and dengue.

Pic/Istock

The Madhya Pradesh government launched a public awarness campaign to prevent malaria and dengue as part of the elimination of the mosquito-borne endemic diseases (EMBED) programme, an official said on Monday to PTI.

According to PTI, as part of the EMBED programme, the state government under corporate social responsibility (CSR) has partnered with Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) to launch a multi-city public awareness initiative to fight malaria and dengue, said Dr. Himanshu Jayswar, deputy director of MP's Directorate of Health Services in a press conference.

Jayswar said that the Madhya Pradesh government and GCPL have planned to fight the rise in mosquito-borne diseases during the ongoing monsoon season.

"Proactive prevention is the key to controlling any epidemic, and this campaign across Madhya Pradesh will play an essential role in educating citizens about preventing malaria and dengue," he said to PTI

The official said to PTI that EMBED is an ongoing strategic effort towards not only reducing the cases of malaria and dengue but also lowering the death rate to zero through a multi-faceted approach.

Jayswar said this partnership has enabled the state to move from Category 3 to Category 1 state in malaria elimination since 2015.

As per PTI, Ahona Ghosh, General Manager, Sustainability at GCPL, said the company has been partnering with the state government to fight vector-borne diseases through EMBED since 2015.

According to her, the program has had a major influence on the prevention of malaria and mosquito-borne illnesses in India, having reached 2.7 million households in 39 districts, including 10,000 villages and 3,000 slums.

Ghosh claimed that this successful collaboration between GCPL and the Madhya Pradesh government in the last fiver years has led to an 89 per cent decline in malaria cases, with EMBED intervening in about 45 per cent of the highest endemic zones in the state during this period.

The initiative has assisted 5,225 of the 11,000 intervention villages in India to become malaria-free, she said to PTI

(With inputs from PTI)