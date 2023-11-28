Breaking News
MP Std IV student attacked by classmates 108 times with geometry compass

Updated on: 28 November,2023 05:47 AM IST  |  Indore
Agencies |

All children involved in the assault are under 10 years of age, the police have said

MP Std IV student attacked by classmates 108 times with geometry compass

CWC has asked for the probe report from the police. Representation pic

A student of Std IV was allegedly attacked by three of his classmates 108 times with a geometry compass during a fight at a private school in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, an police official said on Monday. Taking cognisance of the incident, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has asked for the investigation report from the police, the official said.


Speaking to PTI, CWC chairperson Pallavi Porwal said the student was allegedly attacked 108 times with a geometry compass by his classmates on November 24. “The case is shocking. We have sought an investigation report from the police to find out the reason for the violent behaviour of children of such a young age,” she said.


The CWC will counsel children and their families in connection with the incident and find out whether the children play video games that contain violent scenes, Porwal said. Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Singh Chauhan said all children involved in the incident are below 10 years of age, and appropriate steps are being taken as per the legal provisions.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

