MP who made anti-Muslim slurs gets off with warning

Ramesh Bidhuri’s comments against BSP MP Danish Ali invites warning from LS Speaker, and calls for former’s arrest, suspension

BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali and BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri (left) during a session in Lok Sabha, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday took “serious note” of certain objectionable comments made by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in the House and warned him of “strict action”

if such behaviour is repeated in the future, as the remarks sparked outrage with opposition leaders calling for his suspension. Bidhuri made certain objectionable remarks targeted at BSP member Kunwar Danish Ali on Thursday night during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The video of Bidhuri’s controversial references to the Muslim MP have gone viral with opposition parties demanding strict action against him, including suspension from the House.



Mahua Moitra, TMC member, on Twitter

The BJP on Friday issued a show cause notice to its Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri for his use of objectionable words. BJP sources said the party has sought a reply from the South Delhi MP for his use of unparliamentary words. Bidhuri had used derogatory words against Ali while speaking in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Speaker Om Birla later expunged those words.

Union minister Rajnath Singh had expressed regret for Bidhuri’s remarks.

The video of Bidhuri’s controversial references to the Muslim MP have gone viral with opposition parties demanding strict action against him, including suspension from the House. Speaker Birla has cautioned him and warned of strict action if such an offence is repeated.

The speaker Om Birla warned the Lok Sabha member from South Delhi of “strict action” after the speech was made. Pic/PTI

The said remarks were expunged from Parliamentary records and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh immediately expressed regret for Bidhuri’s behaviour in the House.

Taking “serious note” of Bidhuri’s remarks, Birla warned the Lok Sabha member from South Delhi of “strict action” if such behaviour was repeated in the future, officials said.

“His remarks in Lok Sabha are an insult to all members of Parliament. Bidhuri should be suspended from the Lok Sabha for his remarks,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress leader and BSP MP Danish Ali

The CPI(M) demanded the arrest of Bidhuri.

“No privilege for hate speech, arrest Ramesh Bidhuri. Filthy abusive language used by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri against Danish Ali (BSP) on the floor constitutes the worst kind of hate speech indicted by the SC. No MP can claim privilege for such speech. He should be arrested,” the CPI(M) said in a statement.

“Abusing Muslims, OBCs an integral part of BJP culture - most now see nothing wrong with it. Narendra Modi has reduced Indian Muslims to living in such a state of fear in their own land that they grin & bear everything. Sorry but I’m calling this out. Ma Kali holds my spine,” Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra said on Twitter (now X).

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh wondered whether Bidhuri’s language was a result of the values taught by the RSS.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Ali and posted a picture with him on X with a caption “Nafrat ki bazaar mein, mohabbat ki dukkan.”

May quit House if action not taken: Danish Ali

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali on Friday said if action is not taken against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks in the Lok Sabha, then he could consider quitting the membership of the House. He also said that people had not elected him to listen to “hate speeches”.

Bidhuri made certain objectionable remarks targeted at Ali on Thursday night during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

“This is unprecedented. I have written to the Speaker. I hope action will be taken,” Danish Ali said.

“This is nothing less than hate speech. Hate speeches were being made outside Parliament but now it has been delivered on the floor of the House,” he told PTI.

Asked what would he do if action was not taken against Bidhuri, Ali said, “I expect that the speaker will take action on this. But if action is not taken, then with a heavy heart, I can consider quitting the membership of this House because people have not sent me to Parliament to listen to hate speeches.”

