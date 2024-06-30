The Men in Blue won the T20 World Cup 2024, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados on Saturday after a 13-year drought.

Team India posing with the T20 World Cup 2024/ AFP

Listen to this article Mumbai, Delhi, UP Police's cheeky cheer for 'Men in Blue' for T20 World Cup 2024 win x 00:00

Team India’s spectacular win in the T20 World Cup 2024 against South Africa on Saturday has ignited a wave of congratulatory messages across social media. Not only politicians and Bollywood celebrities, but police forces from various states also extended their heartfelt congratulations to Team India with creative and inspired messages. Rohit Sharma and his team secured a thrilling seven-run victory, marking India’s second world title in the format.

Delhi Police shared a funny post on social media, and wrote, "We all waited 16 years 9 months 5 days (52,70,40,000 seconds) for India to win another #T20WorldCup. Let's be a little patient at traffic signals too. Good moments are worth the wait. What say? Hearty congratulations, #TeamIndia #INDvsSA #INDvSA."

ADVERTISEMENT

We all waited 16 years 9 months 5 days (52,70,40,000 seconds) for India to win another #T20WorldCup



Let's be a little patient at traffic signals too. Good moments are worth the wait. What say?



Hearty congratulations, #TeamIndia💙 #INDvsSA#INDvSA — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 29, 2024

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police sent a humorous congratulations message to Team India through X (formerly Twitter) stating that Indian bowlers were found guilty of shattering South African hearts. "𝑩𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑵𝒆𝒘𝒔: Indian bowlers found guilty of breaking South African hearts. 𝑺𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆: Lifelong love from a billion fans," UP Police wrote.

𝑩𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑵𝒆𝒘𝒔: Indian bowlers found guilty of breaking South African hearts.



𝑺𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆: Lifelong love from a billion fans! ❤️🏏 #INDvSAFinal#T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/UPaCzgf6vm — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) June 29, 2024

Mumbai Traffic Police celebrated Rohit Sharma's achievement by releasing a photo of him in a car with the number plate "IND 29 June 2024" with the caption "The Dream Come True Number Plate! #Unstoppables #IndVsSA #WorldChampions."

India wins T20 World Cup 2024 by 7 runs

The Men in Blue won the T20 World Cup 2024, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados.

In the final, India won the toss and decided to bat first. At 34/3, India was in trouble, but a 72-run partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 off 31 balls, one four and four sixes) helped them recover. Another 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 off 16 balls, three fours and a six) propelled India to 176/7 in 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were South Africa's finest bowlers. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram also took one wicket each.

South Africa were dropped to 12/2 early in their chase for 177 runs. Quinton de Kock (39 off 31 balls, four boundaries, and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 off 21 balls, three fours, and a six) combined for 58 runs to get them back in the game. Heinrich Klaasen's half-century (52 off 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to seal the game for South Africa. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20), and Hardik (3/20) staged an impressive comeback in the last overs, limiting South Africa to 169/8 in 20 overs.

Virat was chosen 'Player of the Match' due to his performance. With this victory, India claimed their first ICC championship since the Champions Trophy in 2013, thereby ending their ICC trophy drought.

With ANI inputs