Mumbai: Fire erupts in gas factory in Kurla west

Updated on: 07 March,2023 05:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The fire erupted at 4:15 PM in the evening at the gas factory in Mathuradas Vasanji Road, Coco Cola Compound in Bail Bazar, Kurla west.

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A blaze engulfed All India Gas Factory in Mumbai's Kurla on Tuesday evening. However, no injuries were reported in the incident so far, police said.


The fire erupted at 4:15 PM in the evening at the gas factory in Mathuradas Vasanji Road, Coco Cola Compound in Bail Bazar, Kurla west.



Officials said that the fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installations, refrigerator, wooden materials, steel racks, and other utensils in the kitchen on ground floor.


They said that the fire services are the job to douse the flames.

(The is a breaking news and shall be updated.)

